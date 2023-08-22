Joseph Wade tapped to be next Jackson Police Chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Joseph Wade received a standing ovation as he walked into the auditorium of the Jackson Police Training Academy.

The 28-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department had just been introduced as the next police chief.

Only moments before it was unclear who the next chief would be. The mayor had just announced that the city had completed its search to fill the position and thanked Wade for his service.

“Outside the mayor, probably the most recognizable face of city leadership in our city and most cities is the police chief,” Lumumba said. “And so, in that search, we had some good discussions, we had an opportunity to meet with people and hear their vision, and we believe we have selected the best person to lead the Jackson Police Department at this time.”

As Wade walked through the auditorium door, the mayor announced him as the selection.

“He really likes the suspense, doesn’t he?” Wade said after he made it up to the podium.

Wade first thanked God for leading him to the position, saying it’s been a long journey.

“This has been a 28-year journey to get to this point. Growing up in Terry, I never could have dreamed that I would be here today, talking to you as police chief,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Wade also thanked the mayor for having confidence in him and said that the two of them share a similar vision for the future of the department. That vision includes reducing violent crime, breaking the cycle of youth violence, and recruiting and retaining new officers.

“We have to be leaders in our community. We have to set the tone for our city. People depend on us for public safety,” he said. “We’re not second to anybody.”

The chief said he would continue to work with community leaders, business owners, the faith-based community, and others, and that he would be a representation for all of Jackson.

“You will be proud to have me as chief, as I am proud to represent you,” he said.

The announcement came during a ceremony to swear in several former Jackson police officers who have returned to the department under Wade’s leadership.

Since being appointed interim 83 days ago, 13 former JPD officers have come back to the force, which he believes is a sign of things to come.

“Imagine what we can do in six months, one year, a year and a half when we build our numbers up,” he said. “To quote Lee Vance, ‘If I have the resources, I can be very, very creative.’”

Wade said the department is about to begin a new recruit class and is reaching out to local colleges to bring on potential recruits.

“We’re looking for highly motivated, highly intelligent individuals who want to give selfless service to the community,” he said. “This is a big job. You’re making life-and-death decisions almost every day. You want the right people making those decisions.”

