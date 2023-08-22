JFD, Council finds money for firefighter pay increases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Long overdue raises for the Jackson Fire Department likely are on tap for the next fiscal year, after a revised departmental budget was presented to the city council.

On Tuesday, Chief Willie Owens shared a new budget proposal with the council, which includes $3 million for across-the-board department raises.

“It’s always been my intention of trying to help get raises for our firefighters,” he said. “I think they do a tremendous job, and we always try to reward them for what they do.”

Chief Willie Owens shares a proposal to give pay raises to fire department staff. (WLBT)

Owens has come under fire in recent weeks, in part, for failing to include raises as part of his initial budget proposal.

Hundreds of firefighters have called in sick to protest.

Between 30 and 35 JFD staffers packed the city council chambers on Tuesday to hear the chief’s latest proposal, which includes cutting funding for about 31 vacancies to help cover the costs.

“When we got to looking into it, it was my understanding that right now we only have like 51 vacancies,” he said. “So, we’re looking to give up about 30 or 31 of those.”

Cutting those vacant positions would free up about $1.4 million. He said to fund the raises, the city would still require another $1.6 million.

Raises would run from about $5,000 for new recruits to a little more than $10,000 for JFD captains.

JFD Proposed Pay Raises Current Salary Proposed Salary District Chief N/A $62,000.00 Captain $44,183.52 $54,913.52 Lieutenant $41,000.00 $48,730.00 Firefighter II $34,672.00 $42,130.00 Firefighter I $26,049.49 $35,279.76

Ward Four Councilman Brian Grizzell asked how cutting the positions would impact the department’s overtime budget.

“Any type of move we make will have an impact on overtime,” Owens said. “It’s going to do that because of the fact that we’re at minimum staffing right now, and the only way to curtail overtime is to have more staff.”

“The only way we can get staffing at a level is we’ve got to have four people on each piece of equipment. That would curtail overtime a lot. But right now, we only have three people riding this equipment,” he said. “So, when one person takes off, we have to go into overtime.”

After lengthy discussions, council members decided to take funding left over in the street resurfacing account to help pay for the raises.

“There was money that was not used last year that caused it to be a carryover,” Council President Aaron Banks said. “Some of it also will be used for insurance.”

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said he supported giving firefighters a raise but said it was unfair to use the resurfacing funds, which come from a dedicated mill paid each year by residents.

The fund comes from a single mill that was tacked on to residents’ annual property taxes years ago to cover road resurfacing. That mill generates about $1.2 million a year in revenue. It’s unclear how much money had been rolled over in that account year over year.

Regardless, Foote believes that money should still go to roads.

“It’s not fair to the citizens to divert money intended for road repair,” he said. “If the roads were in great shape that would be one thing, but they’re not.”

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote asks Chief Willie Owens a question about his proposed fire department budget. (WLBT)

Lumumba said the carryover didn’t mean money wasn’t spent. “The overage was there because he just didn’t have significant staffing in order to meet, you know, the kind of our projection of what we wanted to commit to it.”

The mayor said if the money was set aside for roads again this year, the city would look at entering into a contractual agreement to continue patching work.

Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay says she’s thankful the council was able to find the funding without raising taxes.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba had proposed a two-mill increase as part of his 2023-24 budget proposal. However, council members rejected the idea.

Two mill would equate to a roughly $20 increase in property taxes for an individual with a home valued at $100,000.

In two straw poll votes, council members said they would not support either a two-mill or one-mill increase.

“I just think it’s really unfair to keep asking the constituents who aren’t seeing a return on their money,” Council Vice President Angelique Lee said. “We don’t know where our increases are going to be with water and sewer. We don’t know what our garbage rates are going to be. Our roads are in deplorable condition and safety is an issue... I just don’t think it’s fair for me to go back to my constituents and ask for a millage increase.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.