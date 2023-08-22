Jacksonians bring multiple concerns to second public meeting for potential sewer system takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s not every day that you get the opportunity to tell federal agencies how you feel about something, but Tuesday, Jacksonians took advantage.

People offering comments on their frustrations, concerns, and support filled Bennie G. Thompson Auditorium at Tougaloo College as Jacksonians went back and forth on the idea of Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin taking over Jackson’s sewage system.

The current water system head was appointed by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate to oversee sewer operations in July. However, the order placing Henifin was withdrawn weeks later.

Members of the Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality were all present. Taking notes from each commenter, but not able to respond to the opinions of many.

“Why did it take 10 years for us to continue to address what is already not being done efficiently?” said one Jackson resident.

Jackson’s failed sewage system was highlighted in a previous investigative report by WLBT, where we showed you in-depth details on how this situation came to be.

“This literally has become a third-world country in the city of Jackson,” said another resident.

The meeting lasted two hours, twenty minutes of which were designated to give the public background information on the new stipulated order.

Each speaker was granted three minutes to speak, and many were left with the same questions they walked in with.

“I’m not certain that my neighborhood and communities like mine are going to be prioritized throughout this process. Jackson is a medium-sized city, and we have a lot of niche communities that are often overlooked because they don’t have the affluence, they don’t have the wealth that will allow them to come into spaces like this and articulate their needs,” said another resident.

If you couldn’t make it to the meeting and still want your voice to be heard, you have a few options.

You can send an e-mail with your comments to pubcomment-ees.enrd@usdoj.gov

You can physically mail your comments to Assistant Attorney General; US DOJ - ENRD; P.O. Box 7611; Washington D.C. 20044-761

There is no limit to the amount of comments you are allowed to submit

ALL COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED OR POSTMARKED BY AUGUST 31

After August 31, the comment period will end, and the United States will read all submitted comments before issuing a collective response.

They are then left with three options: Proceed, withdraw, or modify the order.

Whatever the choice ends up being, it’s clear that Jackson residents have different opinions.

“There has been a failure on the federal government’s part, the state government, MDEQ, EPA,” said a Jackson resident.

“It’s not a racial problem for me, it’s not a political problem for me, but it is for a lot of other people. I just want to see it fixed,” said another Jackson resident.

The final scheduled public comment hearing will also take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bennie Thompson Auditorium.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.