First Alert Weather Day: stretch of 100° weather continues

Next 3 days
Next 3 days
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Record warmth is expected this afternoon as our stretch of First Alert Weather Days continues. High temperatures across central Mississippi are forecast to reach the 100s with peak heat index values between 105 to 115 in a few locations. Be safe and smart if you have to spend long periods of time outdoors in this intense heat. Our weather will stay quiet and warm heading into tonight with overnight low temperatures down in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: More brutal and likely record-breaking heat is anticipated for Wednesday as well as our area remains under the influence of a strong ridge of high pressure. Temperatures should top out in the lower to middle 100s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Outside of a few stray showers to the south, most spots will continue to stay dry and hot.

EXTENDED FORECAST: All-time and historic heat will be a possibility towards the end of the week as highs soar well into the 100s. Fortunately, there is some signs of relief in the forecast later down the road. This strong ridge will begin to shift westward, which will allow for the big heat to back off. Our stretch of 100-degree weather should come to an end by next week as highs drop back to the 90s. There could also be a slightly better chance for a few showers once this happens from an approaching weak front.

First Alert Weather Day: historic heat possible this week