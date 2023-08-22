First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Days continue through at least Friday for now. That will encompass the core of this heat wave. Highs will range from 104 to 107 Wednesday and Thursday. The all-time record high for Jackson is 107 and the last time that happened was in 2000. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 70s and there is not a chance for rain this week. Temperatures may drop by a few degrees next week, but any signs of significant rainfall or cooler weather will remain outside of our forecast for now. The daily heat index will also be around 115 in the afternoons and evenings. The tropics are also very active with a newly formed system in the Gulf of Mexico, but it is headed for Texas and so it’s moisture that we so desperately need. Jackson tied a record high of 103 Monday afternoon. The average high and low this time of year is 92 and 71. We’ve only had a trace of rainfall this month in Jackson. That’s 3.3 inches below normal. The sunrise is 6:30am and the sunset is 7:36pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.