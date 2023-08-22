Extreme heat can take a toll on your vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -You hear about winterizing your car. But did you know the extreme heat can take just as much of a toll on your car, from the battery to the tires?

Freeman’s Auto Repair says they get busy when temps stay this high for this long.

“We’re seeing an influx of batteries, alternators, air conditioning compressors,” explained Thad Freeman, owner of Freeman’s Auto Repair. “Yes, that heat is extremely tough on the car. I see a lot of people sitting with the idling for extended periods of time. That’s hard on the cars. They weren’t designed to sit still and idle for long periods of time but we are seeing just a huge influx of radiators, water pumps, alternators, you know, the whole nine yards.”

And they’re also seeing more customers at Big 10 Tires.

“That intense heat like this will soften the rubber in the tires more,” said Eric Varona-Nava at Big 10 Tires. “So, it’s important to maintain proper air pressure. That air is trying to expand, and when your tires are running low on air pressure, that air only has so much space to expand to. So, eventually, it will blow the tire out.”

If your car hasn’t fallen victim to the heat, they have some advice.

“Have your mechanic check it over,” said Freeman. “You know, if your temperature gauge is running a little higher than normal, have it looked at. Is the air conditioning not cooling like it should? Have it looked at.”

“Maintain all your fluids in your vehicle,” added Varona-Nava. “Most importantly, your engine oil and your coolant. Make sure those fluids are in there because that’s what’s helping your engine stay cool.”

Others are just hoping they can keep their cars out of the shop.

“Everybody that I know hasn’t had any problem with a vehicle yet,” said Broderick Odoms. “I’m gonna say yet. I’m not gonna say they’re not going to have any.”

Another common thing we heard at the auto shops is don’t panic if your A/C doesn’t feel like it’s cooling like you expect. It’s working overtime trying to keep up with these extreme temps.

