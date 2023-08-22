Promote Your Business
Crews fight overnight grass fire in Raymond

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department worked to battle an overnight grass in Raymond.

The blaze broke out along Douglas Drive near Palestine Drive around 2 a.m.

There’s no word on whether any structures were threatened or if the weather was to blame.

Hinds County is under a burn ban right now, due to the heat and lack of rain. 39 other Mississippi counties are also under burn bans.

No outdoor burning of any kind is permitted in those counties because fires can spread so quickly in the current conditions.

