Attorney responds after delivery driver loses FedEx job more than a year after he said white men attacked him

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The attorney for a Black FedEx driver, who said two white men shot at him in 2022, responded after the company fired him on Monday.

“FedEx has shown its true colors,” Attorney Carlos Moore said in a statement. “It has never cared about my client’s black life. How could any employer be so insensitive and tone-deaf and fire a dedicated employee after he almost lost his life working for the company? I look forward to holding FedEx accountable in a court of law for intentional infliction of emotional distress for sending Mr. Gibson back to the same, very dangerous route the very next day after the attack by the Cases.”

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting into the vehicle driven by D’Monterrio Gibson.

