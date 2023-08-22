Another First Alert Weather Day for the Heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The record-breaking heat wave continues on this Tuesday, and First Alert Weather Days are still in place through the end of the week.

We tied the record high temperature yesterday at 103 degrees, and today we are expecting to tie or break the record high yet again. Temperatures will top out in the triple digits today and through the end of the week. With humidity factored in some spots will feel as hot as 112 degrees this afternoon. As high temperatures continue increasing this week, so will peak heat indices. We could see numbers as high as 120 degrees by Wednesday or Thursday afternoon with air temperatures surpassing 105 degrees.

The song remains the same as we move into the weekend, and no rain is in sight to make things any better. In fact, it’s actually perpetuating fire danger conditions and a few of our southern counties are under red flag warnings due to extreme fire danger. Burn bans remain in effect for almost all of the area as well.

There is now a named tropical storm in the gulf that we are watching, but it is not expected to bring any impact to us here at home and will move west towards southern Texas.

As far as relief from record breaking, dangerous heat is concerned... there is a light at the end of the tunnel. By next week highs are expected to return to the 90s, and we will be inching closer to fall so we can look forward to that too!

