Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An 11-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a Rankin County pond on Monday.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the area of Reservoir Way where it was reported that the boy had gone missing near a pond.

Deputies responded to the scene where a neighbor had found the child but was unable to remove him from the water.

Deputies immediately jumped in and assisted in pulling the child out.

They immediately began CPR until medical arrived on scene. The child was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama man in custody after leading troopers on multi-county chase in Mississippi
Jackson Zoo
Monkey attacks keeper at Jackson Zoo; city investigating
FILE - D'Monterrio Gibson speaks at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Feb. 10, 2022,...
Black delivery driver loses FedEx job, more than a year after he said white men attacked him
Body found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson, Commerce Streets
Body found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson, Commerce Streets
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.

Latest News

WATCH: Murder trial continues for William ‘Polo’ Edwards underway
WATCH: Murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards underway
WATCH: Murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards underway
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?
Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast