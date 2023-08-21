Promote Your Business
Mayor Lumumba hosts weekly media briefing at Caney Creek Bridge, now reopen to traffic

WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, along with state and city officials, held a media briefing to discuss important city business and initiatives.

The briefing will be held at the Caney Creek Bridge on Terry Road, which the mayor announced was reopened to traffic.

An erosion issue closed the bridge back in 2018. Traffic had been reduced to one lane at first and soon afterward, no vehicles were able to pass.

City, state, and local leaders said the reopening of the bridge was the result of a partnership among leaders.

