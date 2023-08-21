Record high temperatures force homeless shelters to adjust to help those in need

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scorching hot temperatures in the triple digits over the last several days have had many in the homeless population seeking any type of relief.

As a result, homeless shelters have been striving to fill the gaps. Homeless shelters say the heatwave and drought are like battles against the sun.

“We’re doing all that we can. I wish there were more that we could do,” Founder of Shower Power, Teresa Renkenberger, said.

“This extreme heat feels just so, so different,” Executive Director of Stewpot Community Services, Jill Buckley, added.

As the heat continues to melt former record-high temperatures, homeless shelters are having to offer a little more than they’ve had to in the past.

“Our check-in time is three o’clock, but we’ve been checking in as early as one o’clock. And until the check-in time, as soon as they get done eating next door, we have a pavilion that is completely shaded and a canopy over it until they’re able to sit and kind of stay out of the heat, and we bring them water routinely. If they want to maybe be interested in one of our programs, we try to talk to them and kind of meet them where they’re at,” Programs Manager at Gateway Rescue Mission, Richard Hancock, explained.

“We’re opening up a little bit early for the nighttime shelters, for the daytime shelters staying open a little bit longer to hopefully bridge that gap. We’ve also been trying to educate our staff about how to recognize heatstroke and heat exhaustion so that we can see the warning signs and help people stay safe in that way,” Buckley said.

And it’s not just shelters that are chipping in extra.

“Mississippi Tent and Party Rental has donated this huge, ginormous tent that has saved us, and they have provided us with some cooling fans. Southern Beverage donated a lot of fabulous drinks. We do have one volunteer who’s running around handing out these cooling towels,” Renkenberger said.

But homeless shelters say they can’t help everyone by themselves... they need your help to make sure everyone is safe.

“Put water or hydrating drinks in your car, make sure they’re cold, and carry a little cooler with you. When you pull up at a red light or stop sign and see somebody, just hand it to them,” Renkenberger suggested.

Because these shelters are staying open for longer, resources are depleting quickly. Hancock says they are going through at least four cases of water each and every day, so donations are needed.

“We need cases of water. We could use popsicles, we can use hand towels for the guys to wipe off their faces, or maybe keep with them. Many hygiene products: deodorant, boxers, T-shirts, and socks. Some of these guys, when they come in after being in the heat for so long, don’t really have a change of clothes, so it’s kind of hard for them to keep up their hygiene,” Hancock explained.

