‘Power takeover’: Supervisors to fight Jackson’s decision seeking own ambulance service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s decision to go it alone on ambulance service will likely be challenged by Hinds County.

On Monday, the board of supervisors voted to give attorney Tony Gaylor permission to protect the county’s interest in regard to its contract with AMR.

“We have a contract, a contract with one entity,” Gaylor said. “We negotiated that contract. An RFP with another entity in the [county] would find us in breach of that contract.”

The move comes weeks after the city issued a request for proposals to seek a contractor to provide ambulance services exclusively in the capital city.

The agreement could put the county in breach of its contract with AMR, which has exclusive rights to provide ambulance services in Hinds County and its municipalities.

Jackson issued the request in response to constituents’ complaints about long wait times.

One woman told WLBT her ex-husband died after waiting 90 minutes for AMR to arrive at her North Jackson home.

She says Jackson’s RFP has several provisions that could have likely saved her ex-husband’s life.

“Judging from what it sounds like is listed in the RFP, in terms of response time penalties and with respect to mutual aid, those sound like life-saving clauses to have in the contract,” she said.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie questioned whether Jackson could do a better job providing the service, citing its poor track record in other areas.

“Jackson cannot take care of Jackson already. They can’t handle crime, can’t fix red lights, can’t fix potholes, can’t clean up the community, can’t clean up parks, they’re about to lose the zoo,” he said. “Each and everybody in here knows the city of Jackson has a pathetic response time when it comes to JPD, and there’s no secret about it.”

He went on to describe Jackson’s RFP as a “power takeover” similar to what the state is doing with H.B. 1020.

“What they need to do is fix some of the things they already have,” the supervisor said. “We need to tell the city of Jackson to mind their own business.”

Supervisor David Archie (WLBT)

Provisions in Jackson’s RFP include a “helping hands” clause, which would allow other ambulance companies to respond to emergency calls in Jackson if the contracted provider is unable to. It also would fine the provider for failing to respond to calls within a certain period of time. A helping hands clause is not included in Hinds County’s contract.

Officials with AMR said the challenge of long wait times will likely not go away even if the city gets a new provider.

“We respect anyone’s desire to make the system better. However, we recognize the potential consequences of a hasty decision, such as changing providers,” said AMR Operations Manager Ryan Wilson. “We know a lot of those challenges are going to remain regardless of the name on the side of the ambulance.”

Jim Pollard, public affairs manager for AMR Central Mississippi, told the board of supervisors those challenges include staffing shortages, as well as long wait times at local hospitals.

Those wait times are referred to as “wall time.” Wall time occurs when ambulances are left waiting at a hospital until patients are admitted. Ambulances and EMTs cannot leave the hospital until that happens.

Depending on the day of the week, that wait time can stretch to almost an hour.

Documents obtained by WLBT showed that in February, the most recent month available, ambulances had to wait an average of 51 minutes at hospitals before their patients were offloaded.

To address that problem, AMR is planning to assign EMTs to local emergency rooms to take charge of the patients their ambulances bring in.

“The EMT is authorized by the hospital to monitor three or four patients at the same time, so they can get back on the trucks,” he said. “We have been addressing these issues in every way we can.”

Pollard added that members of AMR’s leadership team have met with some members of the Jackson City Council to outline the company’s challenges, saying they’re the same problems providers are grappling with across the country.

“We as AMR welcome the opportunity to review the status of the system in the county and municipalities,” he said. “We advocate having representatives from all stakeholder groups to come together and pool their ideas to devise changes to that would benefit all residents.”

