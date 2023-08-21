O’Charley’s location in Pearl closes permanently

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Another restaurant has closed in the Metro.

The O’Charley’s location in Pearl has a sign on the front door informing customers the restaurant is closed permanently.

The Pearl location for the restaurant is closed permanently. (WLBT)

We reached out to the corporate office in Nashville. The company’s CEO, W. Craig Barber, said in part, ”It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of August 21.”

We checked with the City of Pearl. Spokesman Greg Flynn says they were not notified of the closure, but they are aware the restaurant chain has had management issues nationally and locally. He says the City is now working diligently to fill the property with a new business.

Here is the entire statement from O’Charley’s CEO, W. Craig Barber:

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store, but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of August 21. We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team. We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast, including several in Mississippi.”

