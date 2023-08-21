Promote Your Business
O’Charley’s location in Pearl closes permanently

The company's CEO says customers are encouraged to visit other locations across the Southeast, including several in Mississippi.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Another restaurant has closed in the Metro.

The O’Charley’s location in Pearl has a sign on the front door informing customers the restaurant is closed permanently.

The Pearl location for the restaurant is closed permanently.(WLBT)

We reached out to the corporate office in Nashville. The company’s CEO, W. Craig Barber, said in part, ”It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of August 21.”

We checked with the City of Pearl. Spokesman Greg Flynn says they were not notified of the closure, but they are aware the restaurant chain has had management issues nationally and locally. He says the City is now working diligently to fill the property with a new business.

A City of Pearl spokesman, Greg Flynn, says they are aware of management issues for the restaurant chain, nationally and locally.(WLBT)

Here is the entire statement from O’Charley’s CEO, W. Craig Barber:

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store, but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of August 21. We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team. We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast, including several in Mississippi.”

