Murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards begins after daylong jury selection process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County circuit court judge has ruled against an eleventh-hour attempt to exclude cell phone tower information from the murder trial of William “Polo” Edwards, information which directly challenges the defendant’s alibi the day of the deadly shooting.

The motion, introduced during jury selection Monday, sought to throw out information Edwards’ attorney Tom Fortner said had been given to the defense at the last minute.

Hinds County Assistant District Attorney Gwen Agho told Circuit Judge Faye Peterson it had handed that information to the defense weeks ago as part of a video detailing Edwards’ travel, based on cell phone towers and location data, and Peterson quickly dismissed the motion.

Jury instructions filed this week in the high-profile murder trial indicates Edwards will be using an alibi defense, saying he was at his Jackson residence, the Foundry Lofts on Gallatin Street, when the killing of 45-year-old Robert Davis occurred at a home in Clinton.

Edwards faces a two-count indictment: first-degree murder by deliberate design and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office maintains Edwards killed Davis in May 2022, at the home of Shadow Robinson.

During testimony before Circuit Judge Faye Peterson months ago, it was revealed Robinson, might have been involved with both men.

Robinson will be the state’s most important witness this week because she allegedly saw the shooting.

Last week during a pre-trial hearing, Peterson ruled to exclude more than a thousand calls Edwards made in the fourteen months he has been incarcerated.

More than six hundred of those calls were made to Robinson, Agho claimed, but the nature of those calls and whether Robinson answered has not been revealed.

Peterson said she made the decision based on the fact that the calls weren’t handed over to the defense until days before trial.

Monday’s proceedings centered mostly on jury selection, as both sides helped whittle down 64 prospective jurors to the twelve that will determine whether Edwards pulled the trigger that day.

Both sides estimate the trial could take two weeks due to the number of witnesses involved and the extensive voir dire process to weed out jurors who may have been influenced by social media.

Before his arrest, Edwards was perhaps best known for his work as a radio and Facebook personality known as Polo and the Cipher. He specialized in airing allegations and accusations toward elected officials, announcing he was “coming down their row” when he decided to target a particular public servant.

Opening statements begin Tuesday morning.

