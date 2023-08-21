Madison urging people to cut back on watering their lawns at night amid drought

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison city leaders are urging residents to conserve water amid the current drought.

The city issued a precautionary conservation notice this weekend urging customers to reduce water usage at night, and in particular, to cut back on watering their lawns.

Director of Operations Pete Vozzo said the request is a proactive step, and the city is producing enough water to meet residents’ needs.

“We’re not asking people to stop watering, and we do not have a water supply problem at this time,” he said. “What we are asking is simply that people are conscious of that and not water [their lawns] quite as much.”

Vozzo said the city has been monitoring water usage for a couple of weeks and noticed that, along with the record-high temperatures, demand for water has increased overnight, with the peak being around 2 a.m.

“What we’ve attributed it to is more and more people turning their sprinklers on to water their lawns,” he said. “It’s not a supply of water... the state, our area has plenty of water not only in aquifers but in the reservoir.”

He said the problem is the peak demand reduces water levels in the city’s storage tanks.

If more people begin watering at night, levels could drop further, impacting water pressure the next day as the tanks refill.

The city produces about 1.4 million gallons of water a day and serves approximately 5,000 customers. Madison also is served by the Bear Creek Water Association and the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.

“This is not unique to Madison. Everybody is experiencing the same thing,” he said. “More and more people start watering their lawns with these automatic sprinklers overnight, they’re using more water and that’s creating a problem.”

