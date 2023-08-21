Hattiesburg teens place in Junior Olympic competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg School District is now home to two junior Olympians.

Ju’Dawn Porter, a seventh grader, and Nyla Flowers, an eighth grader, trained over the off-season to reach their goals. The duo traveled to Iowa earlier in the summer to the Junior Olympics and stood out in their events.

Flowers placed fourth and Porter placed third in triple jumps. The dynamic duo says the sport runs in their blood.

“So, my dad did track, my mom did track, so I just wanted to make the career travel through the family, said Flowers.

Porter was inspired by her parents as well.

“Both my parents ran track when they were younger, so it was kind of like faith,” said Porter.

The teens competed against hundreds of other runners in their category.

Flowers’ coach Latosha Myers is filled with joy following the teen’s performance.

“I had the privilege of coaching Nyla last year when we participated in the first Mississippi State middle school track meet,” said Myers. “Nyla was very influential in us getting runner up in that meet where she brought home 3 gold medals and we’re very proud of her.”

For Ju‘Dawn Porter, her coach also happens to be her father.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, bitter because I am her father, and things that she tends to do from a coaching standpoint, it kind of irks you, but as a parent, when she does excel, it feels good,” father and coach Jamal Porter said.

Giving up was not an option for the duo.

“I can’t quit because if I tried to quit, they’d get on me,” Ju‘Dawn Porter said.

Flowers wants to make a name for herself and her town.

“I just want to show people that somebody from Hattiesburg can really be better than what they think Hattiesburg is,” Flowers said.

Both students say their end goal is to go pro.

