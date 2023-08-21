First Alert Weather Week: Dangerous Heat Every Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Week for us here in central MS, with record-breaking temperatures expected for multiple of the coming days.

We are kickstarting Monday with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. That isn’t too bad of a start! However, the warmup will be quick into the afternoon hours. Expect a return to the 90s by lunchtime and triple digits for peak highs. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place with the potential for heat indices up to 115 degrees. A very slim chance (but still a chance!) for a shower or two exists mostly in our southern counties today. Otherwise we will remain dry through this week.

Tomorrow will bring more of the same, with highs slightly higher than this afternoon. By Wednesday, the heat really gets ridiculous. I know I know, I thought it was already ridiculous too... Highs by Wednesday and Thursday are expected to range from 102-107 degrees. Similar story for us into the weekend.

On top of the excessive heat wave, we also have wildfire danger conditions continuing across the region.

