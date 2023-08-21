Promote Your Business
First Alert Weather Day: historic heat possible this week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: First Alert Weather Days continue today as we kick off the new work and school week with brutally hot weather. High temperatures will be close to record breaking this afternoon in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Expect peak heat index values to crest between 105 to possibly 115 where heat alerts remain in effect. Overnight, temperatures will fall back to the 70s under a mostly clear sky.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will almost be a repeat as this stretch of dangerous heat and dry weather continues. Temperatures will top back out in the lower 100s in most spots tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Be safe and smart if you plan of spending time outdoors.

EXTENDED FORECAST: First Alert Weather Days will remain in place for the rest of the work week. Not only are we expecting to see a long stretch of 100-degree weather during this time, but all-time record temperatures could also be in jeopardy as historic heat looks possible. Wildfire danger conditions will also persist during this time with the lack of rainfall in the forecast. Make sure to heed local burn bans in effect, which includes the majority of central Mississippi. As of now, we could start to see temperatures come down a bit by early next week as the ridge shifts westward.

