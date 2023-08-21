Document shows some Jackson firefighters make $30k in overtime pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As budget talks continue, the Jackson City Council is continuing to try and find the money for firefighter pay raises.

These discussions have often occurred with dozens of firefighters packed inside the council chambers. On Monday, a document obtained by 3 On Your Side from a source within the city provides a sample of 19 employees within the Jackson Fire Department and their total earnings after overtime.

The document shows that some employees are making $20,000-$30,000 more than their base salary.

“We’re attempting to get a raise for over 200 firefighters. You can’t base that off of a handful of people making overtime,” longtime firefighter and union president RaSean Thomas said. “This is what the citizens have to understand: The reason the overtime is being worked is because of the shortage, which is due to poor leadership and our lack of funding for salaries for the Jackson firefighters.”

Thomas went on to say that the document doesn’t suggest JFD employees are making more than they’re letting on, but rather it highlights the impact of a severe staffing shortage. He also said that if JFD fills its roughly 65 vacancies, overtime pay for many will go down. This would again circle back to the need for an increase in base salaries.

“We are very encouraged by the stance that we’re hearing from the City Council, as far as fighting on our behalf to ensure that we receive significant raises. We’re not as encouraged by the chief because he’s talking about it, but he’s not producing anything. And we’re not as encouraged by the mayor’s administration at this point because we understand what he was trying to do in the past, but what is he trying to do now?” Thomas said.

Regarding the mayor’s administration, Thomas said the union isn’t encouraged because the main solution the mayor is offering – even as recently as Monday - is one that the council is against. That’s a 2 mill increase.

“While we don’t take lightly anything that we ask from the residents, I think our residents have demonstrated their willingness to provide more and demonstrate that shared sacrifice when the return is valuable to them. So, all I can say is that we’ll continue our discussions, and we’ll work alongside the council to find the best solution,” the mayor said.

“I think the good thing is that everybody is focused on how we achieve that. I think that is a good portion of where we’re trying to cut or create new revenue in order to meet that,” he continued. “I don’t believe that there’s ever been a difference of opinion in terms of whether our firefighters deserve a raise, but there may be different fields of thought in terms of how you achieve it.”

Thomas says the base salaries in the document we showed you included premium pay, which firefighters no longer receive. If that’s the case, the base salaries would actually be lower than what the document says.

