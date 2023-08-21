Promote Your Business
Caney Creek Bridge on Terry Road reopens after 5 years

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After closing five years ago due to an erosion issue, Caney Creek Bridge on Terry Road is now reopened.

Surrounded by state lawmakers, transportation leaders, and local police, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba cut the ribbon on the bridge Thursday afternoon.

It’s on Terry Road over Caney Creek, between Savanna Street and Elton Road.

The erosion issue closed the bridge back in 2018. The bridge itself wasn’t the problem. At issue, was a concrete ditch that ran alongside the road. The ditch’s concrete sides and bottom had broken up, which was eroding and eating into the asphalt on Terry Road.

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said this was a win for the community and the city.

“This project is going to be an enhancement to the city of Jackson and this community. It provides a safer route for the citizens who are traveling it,” Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said. “We are widening the bridge to accommodate and make some things easier for them to cross as well as safer. In addition to that, it’s going to enhance the business community.”

