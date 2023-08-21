Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Body found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson, Commerce Streets

Body found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson, Commerce Streets
Body found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson, Commerce Streets(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson and Commerce Streets. It’s just outside the parking lot of WLBT.

The body was discovered around 6 a.m. by two people who work in the area.

JPD has yet to release any information about what happened.

Paramedics, fire crews, and several police units are on the scene.

WLBT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
JPD: 1 arrested, 2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Jackson
Pascagoula Police announced a 16-year-old was shot Friday night near Pascagoula High School.
Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in Pascagoula
Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor
2 wanted for robbing Jackson gas station

Latest News

Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
A Jackson family writes and publishes books to teach financial literacy to adults and children
MHSAA’s heat precautions see huge success in first night under the lights
A Jackson family writes and publishes books to teach financial literacy to adults and children