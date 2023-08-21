Promote Your Business
85-year-old killed after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 85-year-old was killed on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in Rankin County. The incident happened at 11:50 p.m. on I-20 East near Exit 54.

A press release says that Marcal Collins, 36, of Quitman, Miss., was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram westbound in the eastbound lane. The vehicle then collided with a 2010 Honda driven by Ty Oneal, 59, of Pennington, Alabama.

According to officials, Collins was not injured in the crash and Oneal was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The passenger of the Honda, 85-year-old Hattie Oneal, of Brooksville, Miss., died at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

