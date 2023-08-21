85-year-old killed after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 85-year-old was killed on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in Rankin County. The incident happened at 11:50 p.m. on I-20 East near Exit 54.

A press release says that Marcal Collins, 36, of Quitman, Miss., was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram westbound in the eastbound lane. The vehicle then collided with a 2010 Honda driven by Ty Oneal, 59, of Pennington, Alabama.

According to officials, Collins was not injured in the crash and Oneal was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The passenger of the Honda, 85-year-old Hattie Oneal, of Brooksville, Miss., died at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.