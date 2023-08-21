Promote Your Business
3 arrested in D’Iberville traffic stop after shooting in Biloxi, police say

According to Biloxi PD, 28-year-old Clyderick Carlitez Blackston from Biloxi (left), 23-year-old Tyrone Jerane Riley from Biloxi (middle) and 27-year-old Ladarrion Yhamad Payton from Ocean Springs (right) were arrested and each charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, Biloxi Police announced the arrest of three men who are being charged with aggravated assault after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Biloxi PD, 28-year-old Clyderick Carlitez Blackston from Biloxi, 23-year-old Tyrone Jerane Riley from Biloxi and 27-year-old Ladarrion Yhamad Payton from Ocean Springs were arrested and each charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Sunday around 1 a.m., Biloxi Police responded to the 200 block of Caillavet Street in reference to a report of a fight. As officers arrived on scene, multiple gunshots were fired, and a vehicle was seen quickly speeding away.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on the fleeing vehicle, when they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

As officers shifted their focus to the shooting, they learned multiple suspects were involved and potentially traveling together in a multi-colored sports car. Additional officers started looking for and located a vehicle matching what the suspects were believed to be in.

A traffic stop was then initiated in D’Iberville, which police say led to the arrest of Blackston, Riley and Payton.

All three suspects were later transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and booked. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set each of their bonds at $500,000.

The victim of the shooting was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

