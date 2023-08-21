Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

18-year-old faces 34 charges for crimes including murder, police say

Justin Blue
Justin Blue(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is facing 34 charges, including murder, according to Memphis Police Department.

Justin Blue is charged with first-degree murder, 4 counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying of a weapon,17 counts of burglary, and 9 counts of theft of property.

On July 23, 2023, officers responded to a shooting on McNeil Street.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police received multiple photos from video surveillance and a CrimeStoppers tip that Blue was the suspect in the shooting, according to the affidavit.

On August 18, Blue was arrested on non-related arrest warrants.

After being taken in for further investigation, Blue admitted to police that he was the shooter on July 23 and identified himself from the surveillance video, according to police.

Blue is being held on a $100,000 bond.

He is expected to appear n court on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
JPD: 1 arrested, 2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Jackson
2 wanted for robbing Jackson gas station
Pascagoula Police announced a 16-year-old was shot Friday night near Pascagoula High School.
Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in Pascagoula
Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor

Latest News

WLBT General Photo
Caney Creek Bridge on Terry Road reopens after 5 years
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lumumba hosts weekly media briefing at Caney Creek Bridge
Mississippi ‘femme fatale’ sentenced to life for the murder of Navy veteran
Mississippi ‘femme fatale’ sentenced to life for the murder of Navy veteran
‘Power takeover’: Supervisors to fight Jackson’s decision seeking own ambulance service