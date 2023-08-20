Pence discusses Jan. 6, autobiography at Miss. Book Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mike Pence drew from his experience on September 11 in his decision to reconvene a joint session of Congress just hours after the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

As vice president, Pence was responsible for presiding over the session, which was called to certify the 2020 election results.

However, that certification was interrupted by the riots, and some Congressional leaders were worried the proceedings wouldn’t resume for days.

“I remembered 9/11 and I thought the best thing we did that day was reconvene... and make a statement to the wider world that whatever happened in America... we were still standing,” he said. “And I was heartened by the fact that all the leaders... all four of the [Congressional leaders] agreed with that.”

Pence was on hand for a panel discussion at the Mississippi Book Festival on Saturday. The former vice president under President Donald Trump recently released his autobiography, “So Help Me God.”

Before the standing-room-only crowd on the second floor of the Mississippi State Capitol, Pence offered those in attendance additional insight on his time in office, his response to the January 6 attacks, and his relationship with the former president.

Peppered in were stories about how Pence became a Christian, who he most admired in Congress, and how he was able to track down his future wife Karen after failing to get her phone number when they met.

Pence also took the time to mention his own candidacy for the White House, one that pits him against his former boss in the Republican Primary.

As for becoming a Christian, that happened after hearing the Gospel at a Contemporary Christian concert in college.

Locating Karen included going to the school registrar to get her sister’s phone number. Pence and Karen’s sister were both enrolled at Indiana University at the time.

The registrar was Velma Dobbins, who worked to prevent the media from getting Vice President Dan Quayle’s law school grades.

She also didn’t want to give Pence his future sister-in-law’s number but relented after an impassioned plea.

“I said, ‘Look, here’s the deal. I met her sister. She knocked my socks off. I just want to call,’” Pence said. “Velma... pulled the file cabinet open and said, ‘What’s the name again?’ She gave me the number.”

“I said, ‘Thank you, so much,’ and she said, ‘Just invite me to the wedding.’ And we did.”

Karen Pence was introduced at the Mississippi Book Festival. (WLBT)

The discussion was moderated by former U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper, who served with Pence during his first two terms in the House.

“You were my bell cow my first term,” Harper said. “If I wasn’t sure if I had voted the right way, I’d look up on the board, and if I voted the same way as Mike Pence, I knew I was OK. There was a trust level.”

“I’m not sure I like the term cow,” Pence said to laughter.

Pence was introduced by former Gov. Haley Barbour, who gave the former vice president high marks for his work to help Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina.

Former Gov. Haley Barbour and Book Festival staffers at the Mike Pence panel discussion. (WLBT)

Much of the roughly hour-long discussion focused on the January 6 riots.

Harper, who was no longer in Congress at the time, was at the Capitol that day to watch the election certification.

“The most disgusting thing was to look at the pictures of the Capitol and see people scaling and going through the windows,” Harper said. “We’d love to hear your take on that day... It’s something that everybody here has lived through.”

Pence said his wife and daughter had come to Congress that day to watch him carry out one of his last duties as vice president.

Once the attacks happened, Pence and others were escorted off the Senate floor by law enforcement.

However, Pence said he refused to leave his post and would refuse to get in a car in the parking garage, despite requests from Secret Service to do so.

Karen also refused to leave, staying by her husband’s side until the results were certified at 4 o’clock the following morning.

“In that moment, we just had peace, a sense of resolve, and God’s grace,” he said. “We knew we were where we were supposed to be and doing what we were supposed to be doing.”

“The safest place in the world is to be at the center of God’s will.”

Former U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper and former Vice-President Mike wave to the crowd following a panel discussion on Pence's new book "So Help Me God." (WLBT)

Pence also touched on his relationship with Trump, saying he was always loyal to the president, and that he’s proud of what was accomplished during their time in office.

He pointed to efforts to secure the border between the U.S. and Mexico and the decision to appoint three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

And while he disagrees with Trump that he could have overturned the election results as vice president, Pence said he never made it a point to disagree with the president in public.

“The notion that any one person could decide which votes to count, and which votes not to count was very antithetical to the Constitutional framework,” he said. “It wasn’t until the last few days that it became clear to me the president was going to go with a group of outside lawyers who told him what his itching ears wanted to hear.”

A line of people wrapped around the Capitol Rotunda waiting to get into the Mike Pence panel discussion on Saturday. (WLBT)

Pence said he spoke with the president the morning of the riots but did not speak to him for another five days or so.

“I wasn’t in a hurry to talk to him again,” he said.

The two met for the last time in a dining room just outside the Oval Office. “I stood up, and I told him... ‘Thank you for the privilege, Mr. President. He said, ‘It was one with you,’” Pence recalled. “I stopped at the door, and turned and looked at him, and I was going to pray for him... When I said I was praying for you, he said, ‘Don’t bother.’”

“I looked at him and said, ‘I’m never going to stop praying for you.’ He looked up and said, ‘That’s right, Mike. Don’t ever change.’”

