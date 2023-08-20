More than half of Lanier football roster is new to the sport in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Lanier Bulldogs find themselves in a unique position this season: of the 45 players on the Bulldog roster, more than half of them are playing football for the first time this season.

“It’s very important for these young guys to get the fundamentals. A lot of them have never put football equipment on at all, and we’re asking them to learn a scheme, learn a philosophy, when they have never played football,” said head coach Michael Ashford. “A lot of these kids just got to high school and are deciding to want to play football. So, that’s the situation we’re in, that’s the challenge we’re in, and we’re looking forward as a coaching staff to get them up to par.”

Ashford and his coaches will have to be patient with their players early in the season.

“Right now, they’re eager to learn, they’re hustling. They’re going to make some mistakes, as coaches, we understand, I’ve been doing this for 28 years, in three different states,” Ashford said. “We’re looking forward for our guys to just put their best foot forward every week.”

The Bulldog coaches are ready and willing to accept the challenge, and want to be encouraging to the young players on the roster.

“When kids come here to Lanier, they’re not going to stay on the bench, they’ve got to play because they can’t get experienced by standing there on the sideline,” Ashford said. “We’ve got to get them ready, get them in the game. We know they’re going to make mistakes and then we just coach them up from the mistakes. If you get too hard on one of those kids that have never played before, they’re going to quit and leave, and that’s not what you want.”

The older players on the team know they have to help the inexperienced players, but they’re eager to do so.

“They’re learning, we just need to practice every day, to help them out and stuff like that,” said senior athlete Kendris Mobley. “Majority of the time, just practice, we’ve got to help them.”

“I always tell them if they’ve got questions, ask me. I’ll show them before I tell them, and then when the plays come it all just clicks,” said senior lineman Bennie Harris Jr. “They know what to do. With them being so young, they’re excited to learn.”

The young players are progressing well at this point in the summer.

“We’re fresh-legged,” said senior wide receiver and corner back Terrell Taylor. “One thing I’ll say is the season’s coming, we’re getting in the weight room. When we get our craft on here on the field, it will be good.”

“I feel good about the team. They’re real smart, they’re learning quick,” Harris Jr. said. “With the playstyle that we have, it’s not much, but there’s a lot to it. I feel good about the team this year.”

One thing is for sure about this Bulldog team, they’re going to run the football.

“We’re going to be old fashioned, run leads, drags, traps, that’s what we do,” Ashford said. “Everybody knows when you play Lanier, they’re going to run the football. They’re not going to be spreading you out, nothing like that. They’re just going to run old fashioned football.”

The Bulldogs open their season on the road against Newton on Friday.

