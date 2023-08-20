MHSAA’s heat precautions see huge success in first night under the lights

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday night, Mississippi High School Activities Association schools got the chance to take the field for the first time before the regular season starts next week.

A long list of pre-season games gave officiating crews and coaches the chance to see how their players handle the record-high heat facing the metro-Jackson area.

The league’s executive director called the first night of action a success.

“I think it’s been very successful so far, and I will throw in that we put in two or three extra days of practice at the beginning, and that’s helped our players and coaches to get more acclimated to this temperature,” said MHSAA Executive Director, Rickey Neaves.

Nearly a month ago, Neaves announced new rules to help prevent players and coaches from suffering heat-related injuries.

Friday night, the heat was on MHSAA officiating crews to not only focus on the game but also on the safety of those around them.

“Our officiating crews know that anytime if they see someone faltering, they can just call a timeout, and it won’t be charged to anyone,” said Neaves.

Neaves says the rules were purposely put in place weeks before the season, so players and coaches could get accustomed to the sweltering conditions.

Not only did it work on the first night of preseason games, but it’s how the league will continue to move forward this season.

“If our coaches will take the advice of the doctors and nutritionists and the parents will ensure that everyone’s getting enough rest and eating right and taking all the precautions we take during the game. We’ll have a very successful football season,” said Neaves.

With temperatures next week projected to be over triple digits each day, Reaves added that this isn’t just for players and coaches but also for those of you that will be watching these games under the sun.

“I would tell fans to continue to go to the games, but make sure that you hydrate and get ready to sit in the stands because, as we were at games last night, it got pretty warm on the sidelines. So make sure that you take care of yourself also,” said Neaves.

Reaves says one official at the Germantown preseason game did fall unconscious Friday evening but that it was not heat related and that the official was feeling ill prior to the game.

