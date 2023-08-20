Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JPD: Three suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Jackson

JPD: Three suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Jackson
JPD: Three suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Jackson(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the capital city.

According to JPD, the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of West Northside Drive on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, Christopher Paul Phillips was found unresponsive near his vehicle. He later succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Video footage obtained by JPD showed three men that were involved in the incident in a white vehicle.

The car was recovered at 3540 Sunset Drive, but the alleged suspects are still on the run.

Investigators say that the cause of the shooting was a result of a verbal altercation.

If you know these individuals contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor
Kristopher Horton
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Byram man
Marshand Crisler
Feds: Former Hinds Co. interim sheriff claimed he didn’t have authority to investigate crimes, hire employees, as bribery trial looms
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
‘I’m home’: No. 1 football recruit in Mississippi commits to Ole Miss
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi

Latest News

Emanuel Hall (aka, Emanuel Hill), 22
Fourth suspect in Natchez double homicide turns himself in
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Carivontae Nix, 18, and Michael Templeton, 50
Teen charged with murder in connection to human remains found of missing man