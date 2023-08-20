Promote Your Business
Fourth suspect in Natchez double homicide turns himself in

Emanuel Hall (aka, Emanuel Hill), 22
Emanuel Hall (aka, Emanuel Hill), 22
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The fourth and final suspect involved in a double homicide in Natchez has turned himself in.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Brandon Brooks and 24-year-old Taron Woods were both killed on Myrtle Drive in Natchez on Thursday, August 10.

Jadarrius McNight, 24, and Jamarion Perkins, 17, were arrested and charged with two counts of murder on Wednesday. Zackeri Reason, 18, was arrested the next day and charged with accessory before the fact of murder.

Sheriff Travis Patten tells WLBT that on Sunday, 22-year-old Emanuel Hall - previously referred to as Emanuel Hill - turned himself in at 2 a.m. after three days of “talking to his family.”

Hall faces murder charges.

