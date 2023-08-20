Promote Your Business
Former JSU player Isaiah Bolden taken to hospital after collision in NFL pre-season game

By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State and current New England Patriot cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a collision with a teammate in a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots and Packers agreed to suspend the game after the injury.

The Patriots report Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

