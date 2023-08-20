First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is a First Alert Weather Day for the continued scorching heat across the WLBT viewing area. Elevated heat stress is expected with peak heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Actual temperatures today Heat exhaustion will be likely with outdoor activity, whether it’s working on the job, chores around the house, or recreation.

Many of you are under a burn ban, which includes most all of central and south Mississippi. And there’s no measurable rainfall in sight as we head into the work week. Dangerous heat will continue with triple digits in the shade “feels like” temps reaching 110 to 115 degrees. This coming week we will likely be one of the hottest and driest weeks on record with the National Weather Service.

A tropical wave will move westward through the Gulf of Mexico this week. It has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression, as it moves into the western Gulf. May bring some rain relief to portions of southwest Mississippi, but the path of the system will likely take it into South Texas or Mexico.

