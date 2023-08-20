Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

HEAT WARNINGS AND BURN BANS
WLBT Sunday AM Weather - Todd Adams
WLBT Sunday AM Weather - Todd Adams
By Todd Adams
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is a First Alert Weather Day for the continued scorching heat across the WLBT viewing area. Elevated heat stress is expected with peak heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Actual temperatures today Heat exhaustion will be likely with outdoor activity, whether it’s working on the job, chores around the house, or recreation.

Many of you are under a burn ban, which includes most all of central and south Mississippi. And there’s no measurable rainfall in sight as we head into the work week. Dangerous heat will continue with triple digits in the shade “feels like” temps reaching 110 to 115 degrees. This coming week we will likely be one of the hottest and driest weeks on record with the National Weather Service.

A tropical wave will move westward through the Gulf of Mexico this week. It has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression, as it moves into the western Gulf. May bring some rain relief to portions of southwest Mississippi, but the path of the system will likely take it into South Texas or Mexico.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT Sunday AM Weather - Todd Adams
WLBT at 6a - clipped version

Most Read

Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor
Kristopher Horton
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Byram man
Marshand Crisler
Feds: Former Hinds Co. interim sheriff claimed he didn’t have authority to investigate crimes, hire employees, as bribery trial looms
A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit...
Police: Man blocking traffic fatally shot after pointing gun at Detroit officer
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi

Latest News

WLBT Sunday AM Weather - Todd Adams
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Dangerous heat stress conditions continue
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days continue through next week
First Alert Weather Days ahead
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat continues this weekend and into next week
Ashley's Morning Forecast