First Alert Forecast: Dangerous stretch of heat continues this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Temperatures were back into the low 100s this afternoon with feels-like temperatures reaching up to 111 degrees. We will continue to see temperatures into the mid to low 90s throughout the rest of this evening and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Monday: A First Alert Weather Day is in place tomorrow again as temperatures are expected to heat back up into the low 100s again on top of feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. No rain is expected to help us cool off or help with drought conditions. Therefore, wildfire danger continues to be an issue leading to more counties being put under burn bans until further notice. Heat alerts have also been issued for tomorrow that will likely continue to be extended throughout the rest of the week.

Extended forecast: First Alert Weather Days will extend all the way through this week and into next weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb into the low 100s and could tie or even break record high temperatures. No rain is expected every day this week, only making drought conditions worse and increasing the danger for wildfires. It is important to heed the burn bans during this time. Looking at the tropics, there are still two disturbances that could become a tropical system over the next 7 days. Three of the other systems have been upgraded to tropical storms or depression. Tropical Storm Emily is projected to stay out in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Franklin looks to stay in the Carribean. We will continue to monitor the tropics over the next several days as these systems progress.

