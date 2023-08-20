Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff and Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people have been identified after a fatal two-vehicle collision that was reported on U.S. Highway 84 on Saturday.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall identified the deceased as 19-year-old Joel Scott from Jones County and 17-year-old Autumn Letson from Wayne County, who were both riding in a Range Rover SUV, and 21-year-old Jose Carlos Osorio Romero from Laurel, in a pickup truck. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said Glade, Powers, M & M, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the collision on U.S.-84 east at Bogue Homa near Magnolia Road.

Firefighters found both vehicles fully engulfed in flames and immediately began working to extinguish the fire.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash around 6:30 p.m.

MHP said the 2019 Range Rover, driven by Scott, and his passenger, Letson, was traveling east on U.S.-84 when it collided with the 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Jose Osorio, that was traveling west on Highway U.S.-84.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance Service and the Mississippi Department of Transportation were also on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Caption

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
Kristopher Horton
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Byram man
Marshand Crisler
Feds: Former Hinds Co. interim sheriff claimed he didn’t have authority to investigate crimes, hire employees, as bribery trial looms
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
‘I’m home’: No. 1 football recruit in Mississippi commits to Ole Miss

Latest News

MHSAA’s heat precautions see huge success in first night under the lights
Ashley's Evening Forecast
2 wanted for robbing Jackson gas station
JPD: Three suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Jackson