2 wanted for robbing Jackson gas station

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and an alleged accomplice are wanted for stealing from a Jackson gas station.

R&R Food and Gas station store owner says one of the men has stolen cases of beer on two separate occasions — the first time on August 15 and the most recent time on August 19.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355- 8477. The store owner has filed a report with the Jackson Police Department.

