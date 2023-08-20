2 wanted for robbing Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and an alleged accomplice are wanted for stealing from a Jackson gas station.

R&R Food and Gas station store owner says one of the men has stolen cases of beer on two separate occasions — the first time on August 15 and the most recent time on August 19.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355- 8477. The store owner has filed a report with the Jackson Police Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.