U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals task force in Jackson captured Cory Waldrop, 39, in a creek bed near Hornsby in Hardeman County, Tennessee.
Waldrop was wanted for a multi-state crime spree that resulted in warrants being issued in several counties including four counties in Tennessee and two in Mississippi.
He is facing charges for possession of a firearm, evading arrest, theft, and drug charges.
Waldrop is being held in the Hardeman County Jail.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.