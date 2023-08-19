Promote Your Business
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Byram man

Kristopher Horton
Kristopher Horton(Byram Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram Police arrested a suspect after allegedly killing a man on August 18.

A press release says that officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:45 p.m. on Wynndale Road. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found Hilton Willis, 40, with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Willis died at the scene.

After investigating, officers arrested Kristopher Eddie Horton, 40, with the assistance of the Jackson Police Department.

He is currently held at the Hinds County Detention Center without bond until his initial appearance.

