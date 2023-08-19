Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police announced a 16-year-old was shot near Pascagoula High School just moments after the Ocean Springs and Pascagoula football teams finished their Friday night scrimmage.

According to the Pascagoula Police Department, officers responded to the roundabout near the high school located on Tucker Avenue in reference to a 911 call of a shooting. This was around 9:19 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Singing River Hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the victim is from Ocean Springs, and at this time it’s believed the suspect is also from Ocean Springs.

One Pascagoula resident who lives nearby told us he was outside frying fish when he heard as many as eight gunshots ring out in the night. He says he heard sirens blaring about three minutes later.

We reached out to Ocean Springs Superintendent Michael Lindsey to see if the teen victim is a student at Ocean Springs High. Lindsey says the school is still gathering information and cannot yet confirm if the victim is or isn’t a student at the high school.

We’re working to learn more about the incident.

The case is being investigated by Pascagoula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police department at 228-762-2211 or message their Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.