JPS teacher forms student band to positively influence the next generation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School teacher spends much of his time outside the classroom teaching students the love for music and taking that passion on the road.

They have become a group that tours the metro and is building quite the following. The soulful R&B sounds of HeART2Soul are entertaining crowds across central Mississippi. The band of Jackson Public School students is the brainchild of science and music teacher Omega Hart.

“It could be a weekend, and I could have anywhere from 15 to 30 kids at the house,” said the seventh-grade science teacher.

Hart saw a chance to positively influence his sons’ friends, putting instruments in the hands of many of the kids for the first time.

“They’re never too young to start doing something, and it doesn’t have to necessarily be music,” said Hart. “It can be anything. Give them an opportunity to show you what it is that they are able to do.”

HeART2Soul has seven members ages 13 to 19. For five years, they’ve performed while building friendships. Murrah High senior Ju’Marques Richardson comes from a musical family and plays lead guitar.

“We get to travel and go all over the city and see places that you wouldn’t usually see as a kid my age or just as a kid in general,” said Richardson. “So we go to places like blues bars and places like that, and then we also went to the delta.”

Hart Jefferson is also a senior at Murrah. He has a scholarship to Jackson State University and plans to major in Political Science/Pre-Law.

“We meet a lot of different people when we go to these blues places and festivals and things like that,” said Jefferson. “So just being able to experience a lot of different types of people, a lot of diversity, I think that’s one of the main experiences that we get from performing.”

Most members in the band attend Murrah High School. They’ve performed at First Thursdays in Fondren, Hal and Mal’s, and Pelican Cove. Khai Hart and his brother Omari are band members. The 17-year-old plays bass and six other instruments.

“Being from a community where people don’t see a lot of positive, a lot of children doing positive things, it’s a change for older generations to see, ‘Wow, there’s hope in the world,’” said Khai Hart.

The students play guitar, bass, saxophone, keyboard, and drums and are preparing for their next gig at Pelican Cove.

