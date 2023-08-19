Promote Your Business
Funeral arrangements made for 28-year JPD veteran

Capt. Lee Robinson
Capt. Lee Robinson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for a 28-year veteran with the Jackson Police Department.

Captain Lee Marvin Robinson was found unresponsive at his fiance’s home Wednesday morning. He is believed to have died of natural causes.

Visitation is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on August 23 at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson.

Robinson’s funeral will be at 10 a.m. on August 24 at Blacks Chapel M.B. Church. All flowers, cards, and resolutions can be sent to Westhaven Funeral Home.

