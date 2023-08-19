Funeral arrangements made for 28-year JPD veteran

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for a 28-year veteran with the Jackson Police Department.

Captain Lee Marvin Robinson was found unresponsive at his fiance’s home Wednesday morning. He is believed to have died of natural causes.

Visitation is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on August 23 at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson.

Robinson’s funeral will be at 10 a.m. on August 24 at Blacks Chapel M.B. Church. All flowers, cards, and resolutions can be sent to Westhaven Funeral Home.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.