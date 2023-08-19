First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days continue through next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Dangerous heat continues this evening as the First Alert Weather remains in place. Temperatures are still in the upper 90s and low 100s in some places heading into this evening. Skies will clear up overnight as temperatures cool off slightly in the low 70s.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Days continue for Sunday as temperatures will continue to climb into the low 100s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Again, no rain is expected providing no relief from the dangerous heat. We could tie or break records in terms of high temperatures, not only Sunday but throughout the rest of next week.

Extended forecast: Heading into next week, the dangerous heat sticks around with First Alert Weather Days in place the entire week. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s and maybe even tie or break record highs. The all-time high ever recorded in Jackson was 107 tied three times. We may see temperatures get close to this or may even tie it as we head into next week. The tropics have 5 disturbances in the Atlantic that we will continue to keep an eye on, especially the disturbance that is projected to move towards the coast of Texas.

