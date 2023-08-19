Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat continues this weekend and into next week

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A long stretch of First Alert Weather Days is ahead starting today due to the extreme heat we continue to experience. Heat advisories are in effect for the majority of our viewing area until later this evening. Temperatures this morning start out in the upper 70s and will quickly warm up into the mid to upper 80s by mid-morning. This afternoon, expect highs in the low 100s with feels like temperatures ranging between 105 and 110 degrees. No rain is expected today, worsening drought conditions. Temperatures don’t cool off much overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Days continue for Sunday as temperatures will continue to climb into the low 100s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Again, no rain is expected providing no relief from the dangerous heat. We could tie or break records in terms of high temperatures, not only Sunday but throughout the rest of next week.

Extended forecast: Heading into next week, the dangerous heat sticks around with First Alert Weather Days in place the entire week. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s and maybe even tie or break record highs. The all-time high ever recorded in Jackson was 107 tied three times. We may see temperatures get close to this or may even tie it as we head into next week. The tropics have 4 disturbances in the Atlantic that we will continue to keep an eye on, especially the disturbance that is projected to move towards the coast of Texas.

