Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home

Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.(Golder Ranch Fire District)
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Firefighters were called to a family’s home in Arizona to help remove nearly a dozen snakes.

The Golden Ranch Fire Department reports crews responded to a home on Saturday in the Oro Valley, north of Tucson, regarding multiple snakes being found at the property.

Fire crews said they removed the family of snakes that included an adult rattlesnake and nine baby rattlesnakes.

Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.(Golder Ranch Fire District)

The snakes were found next to the family’s house in a brick area.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor
6-vehicle in Ridgeland sends 2 to hospital
Hay falls from truck, causing 6-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities
Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities
Marshand Crisler
Feds: Former Hinds Co. interim sheriff claimed he didn’t have authority to investigate crimes, hire employees, as bribery trial looms

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 as Mexico and California brace for catastrophic impact
FILE - A tuber floats on the Comal River, July 26, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, as the area...
Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.
Police they a man was shot and killed after he opened fire at them in North Carolina.
Man shot by police after tying up woman, sending children running for help
Growing wildfires in parts of Washington state are forcing evacuations.
1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire