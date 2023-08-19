Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

The End Zone: Defending champions, Jackson Prep, start strong in victory over Copiah Academy

(WLBT MARKETING)
By Joseph Doehring, Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The defending MAIS state champions, Jackson Prep, wasted no time showing their dominance against the Copiah Academy Colonels. From the first snap to the final whistle, Prep’s command on the field was evident, leading them to a convincing 42-7 victory.

Quarterback Parker Puckett set the tone early with a stunning 55-yard rushing touchdown.

On the next possession, junior runningback Cole Gideon bulldozed his way through the opposition, falling just short of the goal line. But a few plays later, Gideon powered through, securing a touchdown and extending Prep’s lead.

The Colonels’ struggles, however, were most evident in their special teams. A series of mistakes led to three turnovers for the game. Jackson Prep’s Bodie Akins capitalized on one of these turnovers for an easy score.

The commanding lead the Patriots established early in the first half is exactly what head coach Doug Goodwin says he was looking for out of his team tonight.

With this impressive victory under their belt, Jackson Prep sets its sights on staying undefeated as they face Adams County Christian next week in Natchez. Meanwhile, the Colonels will aim to regroup as they prepare to take on Bayou Academy on the road.

Game of the Week: Copiah County (7) vs Jackson Prep (42)

MRA (56) vs Magnolia Heights (14)

Hartfield Academy (56) vs Brookhaven Academy (0)

Jackson Academy (40) vs Leake Academy (10)

Carroll Academy (0) vs Canton Academy (35)

Cathedral (8) vs Central Hinds Academy (13)

St. Aloysius (14) vs Adams County Christian (53)

Madison St. Joseph’s (57) vs Delta Streets Academy (0)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor
Mistrial declared in case of father, son accused of shooting at FedEx driver
Accused killer William ‘Polo’ Edwards called witness in upcoming murder trial more than 600...
Accused killer William ‘Polo’ Edwards called witness in upcoming murder trial more than 600 times from jail, state says
From left to right: Jadarrius McKnight, 24, Jamarion Perkins, 17, Zackeri Reason, 18, and...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to a double homicide in Natchez
‘This is a serious matter’: Several JPS leaders placed on paid leave following ‘testing...
‘This is a serious matter’: Several JPS leaders placed on paid leave following ‘testing irregularities’

Latest News

Game of the Week Preview: Jackson Prep vs. Copiah Academy
Game of the Week Preview: Jackson Prep vs. Copiah Academy
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Coach Hall beginning to see separation in QB1 competition at Southern Miss
Why Jackson State football practiced under new field lights for first time Thursday
Why Jackson State football practiced under new field lights for first time Thursday
ARCHIVO - El tackle ofensivo de los Ravens de Baltimore Michael Oher sentado en el banco...
Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned