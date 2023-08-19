The End Zone: Defending champions, Jackson Prep, start strong in victory over Copiah Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The defending MAIS state champions, Jackson Prep, wasted no time showing their dominance against the Copiah Academy Colonels. From the first snap to the final whistle, Prep’s command on the field was evident, leading them to a convincing 42-7 victory.

Quarterback Parker Puckett set the tone early with a stunning 55-yard rushing touchdown.

On the next possession, junior runningback Cole Gideon bulldozed his way through the opposition, falling just short of the goal line. But a few plays later, Gideon powered through, securing a touchdown and extending Prep’s lead.

The Colonels’ struggles, however, were most evident in their special teams. A series of mistakes led to three turnovers for the game. Jackson Prep’s Bodie Akins capitalized on one of these turnovers for an easy score.

The commanding lead the Patriots established early in the first half is exactly what head coach Doug Goodwin says he was looking for out of his team tonight.

With this impressive victory under their belt, Jackson Prep sets its sights on staying undefeated as they face Adams County Christian next week in Natchez. Meanwhile, the Colonels will aim to regroup as they prepare to take on Bayou Academy on the road.

Game of the Week: Copiah County (7) vs Jackson Prep (42)

MRA (56) vs Magnolia Heights (14)

Hartfield Academy (56) vs Brookhaven Academy (0)

Jackson Academy (40) vs Leake Academy (10)

Carroll Academy (0) vs Canton Academy (35)

Cathedral (8) vs Central Hinds Academy (13)

St. Aloysius (14) vs Adams County Christian (53)

Madison St. Joseph’s (57) vs Delta Streets Academy (0)

