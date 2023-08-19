Canton High School football field gets new artificial turf

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - As public schools kick off their football season with jamborees tonight, the Canton High School football field is getting a new look.

The Canton Tigers are ready to dominate and make their mark on the newly rolled-out turf. School leaders say it’s a historic project that’s been a long time coming.

The mighty Tigers are not only getting in shape for another exciting season, but they are also ready to execute in a big way on the new artificial turf. “It’s huge for us, it’s huge for the community, and we look forward to doing big things on this turf,” said Calvin Bolton, Canton High School Head Football Coach.

The school board and other officials agree that it was time to upgrade the field like never before. The new turf features different colors along the goal lines for a unique touch.

“It gives kids the illusion that when you get to the 20-yard line, you are in the red zone. And so for us, when we are coaching, our purpose and goal are to score, and so this gives them a clear understanding of what we want,” Bolton said.

3 on Your Side caught up with a couple of seniors on the team who say they are ready to leave their mark on the new foundation.

“Man, I’m excited. I mean, it’s one of a kind and a nice facility. We will be the first people to play on it, so that means we have to go out with a bang,” said Selwyn Ware, a senior wide receiver.

“It’s an unbelievable experience because here at Canton High we have been playing on grass ever since I could remember coming to the games, but being able to be the first ones on the field is just a great thing, and we are going to dominate on here,” said Jeremy Bates, Mr. Canton High School and senior running back.

Others say they are learning from last season’s mistakes to apply even more pressure in the tiger’s den. “Mostly working on my technique like footwork, measuring my eye on the ball, and basically just staying focused,” said a senior football player.

Coach Bolton is asking the entire city to come out and support the Canton Tigers by packing out the stands for their first game against Provine on September 8.

