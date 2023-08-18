Teen charged with murder in connection to human remains found of missing man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Thursday in connection to a case involving the discovery of the human remains of a missing person from Copiah County.

On Saturday, the human remains of 50-year-old Michael Templeton were found on Rodney Road in Lorman, Mississippi.

During the investigation, it was determined that 18-year-old Carivonte Nix, who lives off Rodney Road, was involved in the incident after Sheriff James Bailey and MBI agents identified Templeton’s black Buick Lacrosse parked at Nix’s house.

Nix was then taken to the sheriff’s office and charged with murder after he “admitted” that the remains found were those of Templeton.

The teenager was booked into the county jail.

