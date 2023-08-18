Missing Covington Co. man found dead on mother’s property last week, according to sheriff

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County man was found dead just two days after he was reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins confirmed that 39-year-old Joshua “Josh” Mahaffey’s body was found on his mother’s property on Salem School Road last Friday, Aug. 11.

County Coroner Chris Daquila said Mahaffey’s body was found around 3:30 p.m.

According to the coroner, Mahaffey’s body was sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Biloxi for an autopsy, but no physical injuries were found to give a cause of death. As a result, a toxicology report is pending to determine the cause of death.

Daquila said the body has been sent back to the funeral home after the family’s request.

Perkins said Mahaffey’s death is currently under investigation.

The sheriff’s department reported Mahaffey missing on Wednesday, Aug. 9, after he was last seen at a home on Salem School Road in Collins on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 5 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

