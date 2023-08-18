Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mistrial declared in case of father, son accused of shooting at FedEx driver
Accused killer William ‘Polo’ Edwards called witness in upcoming murder trial more than 600...
Accused killer William ‘Polo’ Edwards called witness in upcoming murder trial more than 600 times from jail, state says
From left to right: Jadarrius McKnight, 24, Jamarion Perkins, 17, Zackeri Reason, 18, and...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to a double homicide in Natchez
A person is dead following a car crash Thursday in Madison County.
Person pronounced dead on the scene after fiery Madison Co. car crash
‘This is a serious matter’: Several JPS leaders placed on paid leave following ‘testing...
‘This is a serious matter’: Several JPS leaders placed on paid leave following ‘testing irregularities’

Latest News

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man's killing
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1