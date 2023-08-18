Promote Your Business
Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Jackson Public School District revealed the seven schools that had testing irregularities.

Thursday, JPS released that leaders at seven schools were placed on paid leave following the incident.

There are two categories in which the test irregularities occurred. 

The four schools below have isolated incidents of test irregularities, in a specific grade level, classroom, and/or subject area:

•     Marshall Elementary

•     Dawson Elementary

•     Wilkins Elementary

•     Lanier High School

Below are the three schools where the testing irregularities are more pronounced, that is multiple grade-level and subject areas:

•     Peeples Middle

•     Lester Elemenary

•     McLeod Elementary

Sherwin Johnson with JPS says that individuals at the schools are being investigated, not the entire staff.

The investigation can last up to fifteen working days. When those days are up, JPS must submit its findings back to MDE.

