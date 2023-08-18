Game of the Week Preview: Jackson Prep vs. Copiah Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week 1 of the MAIS season is here and with it is our first Game of the Week.

Friday, Jackson Prep hosts Copiah Academy in a rematch of a game Prep took last year 42-21. Week 1 means both teams are just read to get it going.

“We’re ready to play,” said Doug Goodwin, Prep’s head coach. “Been practicing a long time. We’re tired of hitting each other, so it’s time to play somebody else.

“We’re excited,” added Billy Hankins, Copiah Academy’s head coach. “Of course, everybody is 0-0 right now. Everybody feels good, just getting it started. We like where we’re at and we’ll have a big test Friday night.”

Both of these teams were very good in 2022. Copiah Academy was a 10-2 team and made it to the 5A semi-final. Prep won the 6A championship.

Both teams want to play well Friday and start their season 1-0.

“We want to play well either way,” said Hankins. “We want to go up there and compete, but ultimately if we don’t win, we’re disappointed.

“The team that makes the most mistakes usually loses,” said Goodwin. “So we can’t make mistakes and beat ourselves. We’ve got to play hard, run the ball on defense, be good in the kicking game, execute on offense. If we do those things, we’ll be alright.”

But with it being Week 1, there are still some positions both coaches are trying to figure out.

They hope game action will help their players settle into their roles.

“You don’t really know that until you get in a game and you put a little pressure on everybody and see how it works out,” said Hankins. “Just looking forward to it, but at the same time, got a lot of questions.”

“You’re always hoping, you know, you put people where you think they’re going to perform, but you’ve got to put them out there if they’ve never played, started, got game experience. You’ve gotta put them out there and see what they can do,” said Goodwin. “So, we hope everyone performs like we expect them to.”

